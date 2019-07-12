London Launches Open Source App for Homebuilding

Bryden Wood, Cast, and the Mayor of London have launched a new app to speed up the capital’s home building. The freely-available app, titled PRISM, is aimed at the design and construction of high-quality, factory-built homes to address the current demand of 50,000+ houses per year.

Developed by tech-led design practice Bryden Wood, and building on extensive work undertaken by residential consultancy Cast in collaboration with the Mayor of London, the app combines the Mayor’s spatial planning rules with precision-manufactured home expertise. This accelerates the early design phase and allows designers to focus on the quality of the built environment.

Technology has revolutionized so many sectors from finance to automotive and it is time for the construction sector to do the same. This is the only way that we will be able to meet the demand for housing and other social infrastructure. The scale of the challenge is so great that we will only succeed if we work together. We have deliberately opted to make this app open-sourced so that anyone can play a role in the design process and its next stages of innovation.

- Jami Cresser-Brown, Architecture Director, Bryden Wood

London will be the first city in the world to make sure of a freely-available app of this kind, sharing precision housing knowledge and leveraging technology to revolutionize the design process. The designers believe that making the app open source will encourage greater collaboration and means that this innovation can be used and further developed by the global community.

News via: Bryden Wood