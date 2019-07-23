World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Joachim Fritschy
  6. 2018
  7. Chalet Samöens / Joachim Fritschy

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Chalet Samöens / Joachim Fritschy

  • 12:00 - 23 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chalet Samöens / Joachim Fritschy
Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander

© Ramsus Norlander © Ramsus Norlander © Ramsus Norlander © Ramsus Norlander + 27

Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. The question of adapting traditional mountain constructions to the wishes of owners who wish to rehabilitate them into holiday homes poses an often difficult equation between conservation and the modification of the use. The cottages were built in 1956, had characteristic interior typologies to the cottages of the Giffre Valley.

Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander
Save this picture!
Chalet - Ground Floor Plan
Chalet - Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander

The day parts of the chalets were introverted, minimizing the relationship with the external panorama that surrounds them. The main cottage had already undergone several interior modifications which meant that it had to be completely redesigned.

Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander
Save this picture!
Chalet - First Floor Plan
Chalet - First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander

The renovation project is based on the desire to rethink a typology oriented on the panorama. The structures of the buildings were preserved to the maximum. The conservation of the architectural heritage was the central issue of the project. 

Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander

The facades have been redesigned in order to resume an order according to the existing structure and the panorama. The main chalet organizes a kitchen and dining room - living room, dressing room, bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, the 3 new double rooms radiate around the staircase and the bathroom. 

Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander

The basement has been upgraded to accommodate a dormitory and technical parts. The secondary cottage organizes a kitchenette - living room and bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs the new bedroom occupies the entire floor. Research into the uniformity of spaces by materials was a central issue of the project. The use of materials such as the 3-ply spruce panel for the ceiling, partitions, and floor make it possible to homogenize and unify.

Save this picture!
© Ramsus Norlander
© Ramsus Norlander

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Joachim Fritschy
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation France
Cite: "Chalet Samöens / Joachim Fritschy" 23 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920952/chalet-samoens-joachim-fritschy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream