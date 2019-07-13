World
  Spazio Silos, the Contemporary Box / Enzo Berti

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Spazio Silos, the Contemporary Box / Enzo Berti

  09:00 - 13 July, 2019
  Curated by Martita Vial
Spazio Silos, the Contemporary Box / Enzo Berti
© Tobia Berti Photographer
© Tobia Berti Photographer

© Tobia Berti Photographer

    © Tobia Berti Photographer
    © Tobia Berti Photographer

    Text description provided by the architects. Spazio Silos is an interesting example of architectural redevelopment, restoration, and enhancement of a particular cultural heritage: a new reinterpretation of the industrial archeology through Enzo Berti designer’s eyes, his experience, and his personal style.

    © Tobia Berti Photographer
    © Tobia Berti Photographer

    The project, started in 2011 and ﬁnished in 2013, is a perfect example of technologically advanced architecture, constructed with innovative systems to follow a need of energy-saving and “biocompatibility” preserving, at the same time, the historical memory of the structure and the territory.

    © Tobia Berti Photographer
    © Tobia Berti Photographer

    The two buildings, in which the shavings were stored and burned, originally represented the heart of the complex. The project of restoration entailed the partition of the two towers in 4 ﬂoors connected with gangways; the spaces obtained in this way are full of “light blades” and water mirrors.

    Ground Floor Plan
    Ground Floor Plan
    Section A
    Section A

    The big window walls and the panoramic roof make the Spazio Silos a perfect example of a contemporary industrial scenery.
    “Spazio silos-the contemporary box” was born to become a forge of ideas, a place in which a lot of cultural and creative activities can coexist and grow in a mood of real harmony.

    © Tobia Berti Photographer
    © Tobia Berti Photographer

    Project location

    Cite: "Spazio Silos, the Contemporary Box / Enzo Berti" 13 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920938/spazio-silos-the-contemporary-box-enzo-berti/> ISSN 0719-8884

