  7. Tree House / Aidlin Darling Design

Tree House / Aidlin Darling Design

  • 13:00 - 14 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Tree House / Aidlin Darling Design
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

© Adam Rouse © Adam Rouse © Adam Rouse © Adam Rouse + 15

© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

Text description provided by the architects. Anchored by monumental coastal live oaks and majestic redwoods, this modest sustainably designed suburban home offers expansive living spaces that extend into the landscape. The owner brought specific criteria to the design process that would ultimately personalize its outcome.

© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

The existing trees inform a spatial arrangement of framed views, outdoor rooms, and screening for privacy. A series of interlocking vertical and horizontal volumes help to obscure the demarcation of inside and outside. Concrete floors, wood ceilings, and reflection from glass participate in a virtual fusion between the home's interior and its landscape. A zinc metal canopy mediates the home's relationship to its surroundings and serves to edit unwanted views of neighboring properties and affords mutual privacy.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The zinc skin frames a stand of redwoods at the entry provides privacy for sleeping spaces on the second floor while engaging adjacent tree canopies, and lifts at the ground floor to allow interior space to spill into the landscape. This spatial arrangement enables passive ventilation and stack effect, bringing fresh air thru the ground floor and the upper loft spaces.

© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

The home’s concrete plinth, steel and glass armature, and zinc skin respond to the site’s high-water table and resonate with its natural splendor.

© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

Houses United States
