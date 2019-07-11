Architect Phil Freelon Passes Away

The acclaimed architect Phil Freelon has passed away. The founder of the Freelon Group, he was diagnosed with ALS in March 2016. Among is most celebrated works are the Harvey B Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, the Anacostia Library, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, designed in collaboration with Adjaye Associates.

Freelon graduated from the North Carolina State University and later from MIT with a Master in Architecture in 1977. He went on to serve as an adjunct professor at the College of Design, North Carolina State University and was a visiting lecturer at Harvard, MIT, and many more colleges.

In 1990, he founded the Freelon Group, establishing a strong reputation for the innovative integration of technology and design excellence. He also received numerous accolades throughout his life, as a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, recipient of the Thomas Jefferson Award for Public Architecture, and an appointment to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012.

He passed away in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 9th, 2019.