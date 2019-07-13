Geçit Wooden Pavilion / Stefano Pugliese + Sebastian Erazo

+ 33

Design Team Melis Özbaş, Büşra Nalbantlar, Selen Erdoğan, Anil Dinç Demirbilek, Serkut Yüksel, Oğul Görgülü, Beste Çiçek

Clients Faculty of Fine Arts and Design, Izmir University of Economics

Consultants Argun Tanriverdi (DmakerLab), Elif Tekcan (Fashion Department, FAAD, IEU) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Faculty of Fine Arts and Design of Izmir University of Economics, Turkey, hosted and sponsored a Design and Woodworking Workshop directed by Architect Sebastian Erazo, and Faculty Member Architect Stefano Pugliese. The workshop had two main pedagogical aims: first, students from Interior Architecture and Industrial Design had to respond to a design brief prepared by the tutors: they were asked to activate certain areas of their campus through a spatial intervention with simple architectural actions: a roof, a wall or a bench.

Second, to provide the student with a method that would guide and frame their design process in strict relation with a given technique and material. In this specific case: pine wood and reclaimed agriculture mesh fabric.

During the first 2 days of the workshop, the students and the instructors worked in a process of collaborative design in order to define: the architectural strategy to be applied, the location to install the structure and all the constructive details to be developed in order to build in the following 3 days.

The challenge of this workshop was to involve the students in all design phases, leading to the experience of building a 1:1 working and usable ‘small’ architecture. Geçit is a Turkish word meaning portal, passage or gateway. This is how the students wanted to name their work, once they had built it.