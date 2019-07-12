World
Campinarana House / Laurent Troost Architectures
Campinarana House / Laurent Troost Architectures, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Leonardo Finotti © Maíra Acayaba © Leonardo Finotti © Maíra Acayaba + 28

  • Team

    Laurent Troost, Raquel Brasil dos Reis

  • Structural Project

    Eng. Flávio Carvalho

  • Complementary Projects

    Eng. Raimundo Onety

  • Landscaping

    Laurent Troost, Hana Eto Gall, Edith Eto Gall

  • Mobiliário

    MMCité, Dellanno

  • Construction

    Helena Rabello, Daniel Herzson

  • Award 1

    World Architecture Award 30th Cycle – Winner

  • Award 2

    2019 Metal Architecture Design Award – Winner

  • Award 3

    2019 A’Design Award – Silver

  • Award 4

    2019 Metal Architecture Design Award – Winner

  • Featured 1

    2018 Oscar Niemeyer Award – Nominated

  • Featured 2

    Selected - “L’Amazonie en construction: l’architecture des fleuves volants”, Paris, 2019

  • Featured 3

    2019 THE PLAN Award – Finalist

  • Featured 4

    Selected - “XAMA: 30 years in the Amazon in 30 works”, Amazon capitals, 2018-2019

  • Featured 5

    Selected - “Works panorama” XI BIAU (Bienal Ibero-americana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo), 2019

  • Featured 6

    2019 Dezeen Awards – Longlisted (still running)
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The Amazon, more than any other area on the planet, requires climate-appropriate architectural strategies. The natural and environmental conditions are extreme and the proximity of the equatorial zone requires an architecture oriented towards thermal comfort and "passive" sustainability, that is, adequate deployment, creation of protective eaves, dimensioning and orientation of the openings for cross-ventilation, as well as the preservation of local ecological systems. The preservation/valorization of Campinarana - Amazon forest type characterized by small trees, whose soil is shallow and clayey - was the starting point for the concept of the project.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

To minimize deforestation and preserve as much as possible of the Forest, the main architectural strategy for construction in the 20 x 40 m plot was the reversal of the classic housing typology. The rooms are located on the ground floor and the internal living environments, the outside seating, and the swimming pool are located on the upper deck. To optimize exposure to climatic factors, the house was divided into 2 volumes. The longilineous one houses functions allowing sun exposure (access, garage, storage, pool, laundry) and the transversal one functions in need of sun protection (living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedrooms).

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Diagram - Insolation
Diagram - Insolation
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The main transversal volume received a contemporary reinterpretation of the colonial roofs, with 8 pitches in 2 independent levels, allowing the fruition of the winds and the creation of an air mattress in the in-between space, protecting the thermal comfort of the living space of the upper floor of the house. The reduced width of the main volume is designed to guarantee cross ventilation in all environments. This passive energy strategy adapted to the climate allows a very low energy consumption. On the East and Westside, the roof consists of lateral vertical planes that protect the inhabited spaces from the first and last rays of the equatorial sun.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

There was also the concern to create an independent roof of the house, with the construction of eaves of two meters to the North and to the South, supported only by eight supports in "V". The roof, therefore, can dilate in the function of the thermal variation and insolation throughout the year, without compromising the structure of the house. The choice of Corten as roof material was due to its low maintenance and evolutionary character in harmony with the Forest of Campina and its reddish clay soil so present in the landscapes of the Amazon. In addition to the guaranteed cross ventilation with its sliding windows on both sides and the glass fins on the third side, the fully glazed living room allows complete integration with the covered terrace, solarium, pool, and nature.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

