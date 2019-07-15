Designmuseum Danmark / COBE

+ 10

Architects COBE

Location Copenhagen, Denmark

Category Renovation

Gross Built Area 685 m2 (plaza) and 95 m2 (café, ticket office and museum shop)

Project Year 2018

Photographs Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Designmuseum Danmark

Engineering Strunge Jensen

Landscape COBE

Collaborators OKNygaard, OPN Entreprise, Snedkerierne, Museumstechnik, Forenede Stenhuggerier

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designmuseum Denmark is uniquely located in the historical center of Copenhagen, in the Frederiksstaden district, which is considered one of the most important rococo complexes in Europe. Since 1926, Designmuseum Denmark has been housed in one of the finest rococo buildings in the area, the former Royal Frederik’s Hospital.

The building was constructed during the reign of King Frederik V in the years 1752-57. In the 1920s, the buildings were renovated and adapted to museum use by the Danish architects Ivar Bentsen and Kaare Klint. The project aims to open up the arrival area of the museum and create a more inviting and transparent setting for the museum and its surroundings.

The project comprises three elements: repaved plaza, new outdoor display cases, and a new entrance though an adjacent annex with café, ticket office, and museum shop. Altogether, these three levers create an interconnecting whole, which captures the city and creates an outdoor meeting place where visitors and passers-by now have the opportunity to experience and explore design - even before they enter the museum.