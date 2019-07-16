World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Pablo Pita Arquitectos
  6. Chã House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Chã House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 16 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chã House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Chã House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos, © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos + 21

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Chã House is the intervention in a deserted building that a few years ago had suffered a strong and hasty structural transformation.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

These profound alterations eradicated the previous existing tipology presence. Over a decade the building remained as it was, a wide and expectant space with 14m of length. 

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

The architectural approach acknowledges the unusual features in this historical city center type of building, enhancing them. Therefore, the new gesture is centred in the existence of a central core that establishes the vertical connections between floors and assumes various functions of the daily life. Formally, the design of the core adapts and transforms according to the spacial needs and definition, in one single gesture. The rooftop is converted, assuming a new housing floor - a duplex - whilst the other two underneath become studios.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Pablo Pita Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Chã House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos" [Casa Chã / Pablo Pita Arquitectos] 16 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920851/cha-house-pablo-pita-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream