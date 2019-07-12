World
  7. Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects

Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects

  • 08:00 - 12 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects
Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects, © Crookes and Jackson
© Crookes and Jackson

© Crookes and Jackson © Crookes and Jackson © Crookes and Jackson © Crookes and Jackson + 16

© Crookes and Jackson
© Crookes and Jackson

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the rolling hills of Rwanda and the thatched design of the King’s Palace at Nyanza, Bisate sits woven between the lush growths adjacent to Volcanoes National Park. Bisate reflects the innate organic culture of Rwanda and reflects sophisticated spaces around every turn. Craftily designed the spherical rooms and public areas add bespoke and sustainable solutions to the intricate and difficult surroundings. The design is a celebration of modern luxury and a unique culture which has stood the test of time, becoming a platform from which the guest experience departs.

© Crookes and Jackson
© Crookes and Jackson
Implantation
Implantation
© Crookes and Jackson
© Crookes and Jackson

Due to the nature of the site, all the structures had to undergo prototype development in Cape Town, South Africa, be disassembled and reassembled on site in Rwanda. Because of the remote location all systems and services are fully incorporated and off-grid.

© Crookes and Jackson
© Crookes and Jackson
Plan
Plan
Section AA - Principal Area
Section AA - Principal Area

In conclusion, Bisate is the merging of modern and sustainable construction techniques, top tier luxury and cultural thoughtfulness.

© Crookes and Jackson
© Crookes and Jackson

Project location

Cite: "Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects" [Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects] 12 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

