Free Plugin Exports 360-Degree Images from SketchUp to be Seen in Virtual Reality

Photo: pestoverde on Visual Hunt / CC BY
With the popularization of virtual reality and augmented reality, new ways of exploring architectural representations have become available to professionals and students. Immersion in three-dimensional digital models is increasingly common, whether through a computer screen, smartphone or VR headsets. In light of this reality, which seemed overly futuristic up until a few years ago, the online platform Tour Fácil has launched a free plugin that can view exported 360-degree images from SketchUp in virtual or augmented reality.

The plugin allows you to create 360-degree images directly from SketchUp and then upload them to the platform's online gallery. There, it is possible to navigate the virtual space through the monitor or immerse yourself in it with VR headsets - including Google Cardboard.

Via Tour Fácil
Transferring an image from the 3D modeling software to the online platform does not imply any loss in quality or resolution, and the results can be viewed in the Tour Fácil's virtual gallery. Although the plugin works only in SketchUp, the online gallery supports 360 images created in other software, such as 3D Studio Max, Blender, and Lumion.

To upload your 360 images and share them with your colleagues, professors, and clients, you must register on the platform, here.

Note: The website is in Portuguese.

Romullo Baratto
Author

News Architecture News
