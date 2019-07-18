World
  Iranian Architects Announce Inaugural Isfahan Prize

Iranian Architects Announce Inaugural Isfahan Prize

Iranian Architects Announce Inaugural Isfahan Prize
Iranian Architects Announce Inaugural Isfahan Prize, Courtesy of Isfahan Prize Council
A group of Iranian architects have come together to announce the inaugural Isfahan Prize and Architect of the Year in Iran. Designed to recognize young architects 40 years old or younger, the prize competition aims to bring awareness to those who are positively impacting architecture, Isfahan and the natural environment. It explores how Isfahan and its built environment have become grounds for contemporary architecture and design.

Courtesy of Isfahan Prize Council

Courtesy of Isfahan Prize Council
As the prize announcement states, the award recognizes architecture today and the production and consumption of shapes and images in relationship to a system of supply and demand. Amid these conditions, designers are finding ways to promote a commitment to society, nature and public life. Working to change the status quo, the Prize recognizes young designers and established architects that are promoting cultural, social and educational change. 

Courtesy of Isfahan Prize Council
Courtesy of Isfahan Prize Council
The Isfahan Prize celebrates work regardless of scale and development, focusing on culture, art, the city, nature, and public benefit. The Architect of the Year will be chosen to honor the professional achievements of an architect through individual nominations that will be judged through a panel of juries. The prize council is made up of artists, architects and entrepreneurs.

You can find out more about the inaugural Isfahan Prize here, as well as the team's plan for the future.

