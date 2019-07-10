World
Shigeru Ban Designs Temporary Notre-Dame Pavilion

Shigeru Ban Designs Temporary Notre-Dame Pavilion
© Shigeru Ban Architects

Shigeru Ban Architects has designed a temporary structure to hold visitors and religious events at the site of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was devastated by fire earlier this year. The structure is intended to be built at pace using second-hand shipping containers, paper tube columns, and a standard membrane roof.

© Shigeru Ban Architects

To create the structure, shipping containers are stacked in a checker pattern to allow an easy flow of movement at ground level, and to reduce the total number of containers. Lower containers are used as shops, chapels, and offices, while upper levels are used for storages and weight to tie down the roof. A viewing platform is imagined at the east end, allowing visitors to oversee repair work to the cathedral.

© Shigeru Ban Architects

The relief effort by Shigeru Ban Architects follows on from similar acts in the aftermath of disasters, such as the 2011 earthquake in Japan, where 1800 units were installed in 50 evacuation shelters, and the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, where 2000 units were provided in 37 evacuation centers.

© Shigeru Ban Architects

Ban has also taken his humanitarian cause further afield, traveling to Mexico following its devastating 2017 earthquake, where he visited affected areas and engaged with officials, architects, and students on potential collaborative relief projects. In the same year, he signed an agreement with UN-Habitat to design up to 20,000 homes for refugees in Kenya. In 2016, he traveled to Ecuador to aid disaster relief following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake which killed 650 people.

News via: Shigeru Ban Architects

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Shigeru Ban Designs Temporary Notre-Dame Pavilion" 10 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920816/shigeru-ban-designs-temporary-notre-dame-pavilion/> ISSN 0719-8884

