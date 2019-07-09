ArchiPaper: A Surrealist Story About Architecture

World
The architect Rafał Barnaś, the owner of Unique Vision Studio, a company that specializes in audiovisual arts, architectural visualization, animation, and film, would like to present a trailer of his original project. ArchiPaper is a non-commercial, experimental, short animated film that tells a story about architecture in an unconventional way. The basis and starting point for this work was a physical model of a house designed by BXB Studio. The model was photographed and transformed into an image that teems with life, creating a leisurely-paced, surrealist story immersed in an abstract world, built solely out of paper elements.

