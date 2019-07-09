Federico Babina's New Series Abstracts the Drawing Process

Federico Babina has published the latest series from his extensive collection of architectural imagery. “Abstructure: architectural embryos” seeks to question the use of architecture in creating a drawing, rather than the use of a drawing in creating architecture.
Through the compositions, Babina proposes an ideal link between architecture as a form of representation and the representation used in the drawings. Volumes of architecture are broken down to achieve an “abstract” representation, without losing the essence of the design.
23 projects without time and place, designed and built to host my thoughts and keep safe my secrets. This series of illustrations is a tribute to the millions of unbuilt architectures that live only in the minds of designers. Architectures that do not yet have a defined form and that will never turn into built projects. These 23 architectural thoughts are embryos of architecture or perhaps they are just experiments of expression and communication of a language without rules.
-Federico Babina
