  7. Lianzhong MODO City Sales Center / JHD Architects

Lianzhong MODO City Sales Center / JHD Architects

  • 23:00 - 10 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Lianzhong MODO City Sales Center / JHD Architects
Lianzhong MODO City Sales Center / JHD Architects, © Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

© Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng + 23

  • Architects

    JHD Architects

  • Location

    Lane 100, Zhongxiu Road, Maqiao Town, Minhang District, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Showroom

  • Lead Architects

    Ning Jiang

  • Design Team

    Meng Jiang, Yingbin Zhang, Yunpeng Gao

  • Clients

    Shanghai Lianzhong Real Estate Co., Ltd. 

  • Area

    1700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in the middle of Maqiao Qizhong Plate in Shanghai, where holds up a qualified living environment.The site is located at East side of the Yaque River, which is connected to Zhongxiu Road with a modern landscape bridge. The demonstration district references the idea of the middle axis symmetry and harmony of Chinese traditional architectural theory—the axis runs through the central landscape of the sales office and the two plots (A plot and B plot).

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
Axon
Axon

The principle of the form was inspired by the “Festoon Gate”, an ancient courtyard door of the Chinese folk buildings. The design abstracts the vertical lotus column to interpret the classical element in a modern way, moreover, to inherit the culture in a humanistic way.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

The building is located on the central axis of the site, with the long side facing Zhongxiu Road. The basic form is composed of two simple solid and transparent rectangular boxes. The architects placed a large number of metal suspenders in the middle to form an organic transition between two blocks. Under the condition of proper proportions, the entrance area could be expanded as large as possible facing the main road, and the overhanging roof creates the depth to make the whole building composed atmosphere.

Courtesy of JHD Architects
Courtesy of JHD Architects
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

The ratio of height to width of the front elevation is about 1:3, the three longitudinal segments is about 3:2:3, and the three lateral segments is about 1:3:1. The proportion refers to the classical proportion of Chinese ancient architecture, which is believed to be the best ratio to provide a magnificent atmosphere. The building’s solid and void area refers to a 4:6 ratio; and this design of comparison and contrast between solid and void expresses the modern tension of the building.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

The history of lotus column could be traced back to at least 900 years. The use of lotus column is a common practice in Chinese ancient architecture to extend the space and to decorate the eaves of the door. The design extracts the elements of the lotus column and gives it a modern interpretation. The architects placed 881 suspenders with 750mm spacing in an array to merge lines into a surface, then merge surfaces into a solid—in which to impress visitors with a strong visual impact.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Project location

About this office
JHD Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Lianzhong MODO City Sales Center / JHD Architects" 10 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920621/lianzhong-modo-city-sales-center-jhd-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jianghe Zeng

联仲都悦汇示范区 / JHD 建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

