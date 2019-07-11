World
The Garden Island Countyard Renewal / epos architecture, Sanzhi-house. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Sanzhi-house. Image © ARCH-EXIST

Birdview. Image © ARCH-EXIST

  • Architects

    epos architecture

  • Location

    Dongfeng Road, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Partner in charge

    Kefei Cai, Xi Wang

  • Project Architect

    Xiaoqin Zhang

  • Project Team

    Chunwen Zhang, Roufeng Li, Yikuan Gao, Xinyu Caom Weikun Zhu

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    ARCH-EXIST

  • Clients

    hi-office management conpany

  • Lighting Consultant

    Arteluce Lighting Design

  • Construction

    Bu‘erzuo Construction Management
Sanzhi-house. Image Courtesy of epos architecture
Sanzhi-house. Image Courtesy of epos architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The Garden Island of Hi-coffice was reconstructed from Chengdu Garden Hotel. After thoroughly exploiting the past and present of the garden in the hotel, the design aims to retain its original characteristics without disrupting the traces of its evolution over years by applying strategies of modification rather than demolishment.

Architecture bird view. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Architecture bird view. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Masterplan
Masterplan
Birdview. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Birdview. Image © ARCH-EXIST

Considering the client’s limited budget and the demand to retain the site conditions, the “minimum intervention” approach is adopted to develop the design. The veranda, the basic design element, follows the original path in the garden, and the central hotel lobby is transformed into a tea house. The former canopies are replaced and extended into a closed loop with the tea house as the starting and also the ending point of the path. The veranda runs away from the stone and plants in the garden, and creates a delicate landscape of "proper dense, various views, full of twists and turns".

Water-house and pavilion. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Water-house and pavilion. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Water-house. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Water-house. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Corridor. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Corridor. Image © ARCH-EXIST

The veranda is constructed oflight steel structure. Thin columns, back beams, and the ground are coated with darkgray fluorocarbon paint. The samecolor conceals the material properties and produces a cruise path beyond material perception. The veranda runs away from the water, stone and plants in the courtyard, and creates a garden landscape of "proper dense, various views, full of twists and turns". Considering the various landscape of rockery and planting along the path, the veranda is enlarged in some spots to form rest-able nodes, which provides "in-motion viewing" and "in-position viewing" in the courtyard, and also turns an ornamental courtyard into a place where people can share, communicate and even love.

Cloister. Image Courtesy of epos architecture
Cloister. Image Courtesy of epos architecture
Cloister. Image Courtesy of epos architecture
Cloister. Image Courtesy of epos architecture

Garden Island Courtyard, in a form of "contemporary garden”, is the public service area for the joint office. The original design intent is not to design a garden, but to create an environment overlapping daily life and poetic scenes, which is exactly in line with the spirit of Chinese traditional gardens. Therefore, it is logical to achieve the similar space atmosphere in this space.

Sanzhi-house. Image Courtesy of epos architecture
Sanzhi-house. Image Courtesy of epos architecture
Sanshan-house. Image © ARCH-EXIST
Sanshan-house. Image © ARCH-EXIST

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
