  7. La Divisa House / GVAA

La Divisa House / GVAA

  • 06:00 - 9 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
La Divisa House / GVAA
La Divisa House / GVAA, © Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre + 20

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about a house located in Maitencillo, Chile. The plot is situated close to the most rural area of ​​the town and far from the coastal edge, being a quiet place, isolated from the bustle and the summer collapse of the beach. The Coastal Mountain Range is the main surrounding view of the site and the sea panorama becomes a country backyard.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The strategy is created from the orientation of the land and the specific position of the elements of the environment: The longitudinal development of the property is defined in the north-south direction, while the width, in the east-west direction.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

To the north is the street of the neighborhood and a line of houses that look towards the site of the project, therefore as a first guideline it is decided to open the house to the south, giving the "back" Towards the street, dividing the project into two wings, through a corridor. The services areas are oriented to the north, while the bedrooms and living/dining room are to the south.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Opening the enclosures to the south involves some disadvantages and at the same time opportunities: An indirect and sifted light but at the same time colder spaces. Hence it is taken as a second guideline to use a northern skylight to go along with the corridor. This element is responsible for nourishing with natural light for a big part of the day and gradually heat the bedrooms for cold nights.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The management of the natural light and the control of the views define a façade proposal that gives the house on its most exposed face a continuous treatment through a wooden framework that opens in the patios corresponding to the bathrooms, letting enter the light but covering any direct view towards the interior of the enclosures.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

This house is designed according to a defined user: A married couple of older adults and their son with physical mobility problems, therefore the layout is developed on one level, lifting the house through a table of buried wooden piles in the sand. The difference between the levels was solved with a ramp in the access and another ramp to descend to the backyard. In this way, the approach of the house makes the physiognomy of the land coexist with a plant extended on its longest side.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

View the complete gallery

Cite: "La Divisa House / GVAA" [Casa la divisa / GVAA] 09 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920611/la-divisa-house-gvaa/> ISSN 0719-8884

