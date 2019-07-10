World
Overlooked Concrete Suburbs of Central and Eastern Europe

Overlooked Concrete Suburbs of Central and Eastern Europe
Overlooked Concrete Suburbs of Central and Eastern Europe, © Zupagrafika
© Zupagrafika

Post World War II, Brutalism found its way across Europe, redefining modernist architecture and establishing a new style for mass housing and communal buildings. Although most of the light was shed on concrete landmarks in major cities, European suburbs have also housed many exceptional brutalist buildings such as the 'Hammer-shaped Tower Blocks' or the 'Houses on Chicken Legs'.

To showcase Central and Eastern Europe's "unnoticed" brutalist architecture, Zupagrafika have shot and put together more than 100 photographs in a book titled 'Eastern Blocks', inviting readers to explore brutalist mass housing developments across Moscow, East Berlin, Warsaw, Budapest, Kyiv, and Saint Petersburg.

Photography / Text / Edition: David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka (Zupagrafika)
Commissioned Photography: Alexander Veryovkin
Commissioned Photography: Balázs Csizik
Foreword: Christopher Beanland

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Overlooked Concrete Suburbs of Central and Eastern Europe" 10 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920583/overlooked-concrete-suburbs-of-central-and-eastern-europe/> ISSN 0719-8884

