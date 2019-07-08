World
  7. No Sunrise No Sunset Pavilion / Walllasia

No Sunrise No Sunset Pavilion / Walllasia

  • 03:00 - 8 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
No Sunrise No Sunset Pavilion / Walllasia
No Sunrise No Sunset Pavilion / Walllasia, © Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
  • Walllasia

    Walllasia

  • Location

    Ao Nang Beach, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi 81180, Thailand

  • Category

    Landmarks & Monuments

  • Lead Architects

    Kamin Lertchaiprasert, Suriya Umpansiriratana Co-Ordinator : Krit Jiwanantaprawat at ZEA.ARCHITECT Supporter : Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, Ministry of Culture Structure Engineer : Sathaporn Sirilim Manuf

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon

  • Co-ordinator

    Krit Jiwanantaprawat at ZEA.ARCHITECT

  • Supporter

    Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, Ministry of Culture

  • Structure Engineer

    Sathaporn Sirilim

  • Clients

    Thailand Biennale, Krabi 2018 : Edge of the wonderland
    More Specs Less Specs
© Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
Text description provided by the architects. Yai Sa is the symbol of love and awaiting. She has been waiting for someone she loves who has been leaving her to search for the ultimate truth and promise her, he will return to her when he finds it. Everyday, she stands at this same point waiting for him.

© Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
Site section
Site section
© Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
What is the ultimate truth? And where it is? Is it extrinsic? Or is it already has in our mind? Which is love, mercy, change, death, emptiness, or oneness.

© Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
No Sunrise No Sunset because the sun doesn't move but the world is spinning by itself. We see the world as the way we want so the world is like the way we are. Since we see the world as the way it is, we will see beauty and virtue of its nature.

© Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
© Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
This project is a life-specific represents the parallel world between the ultimate truth world and illusional world. It is also create the awareness of the condition of timeless moment and non self attached. That is a connection between inner and outer space (subjective and objective), you and me.

© Spaceshift Studio/ Pirak Anurakyawachon
Cite: "No Sunrise No Sunset Pavilion / Walllasia" 08 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920560/no-sunrise-no-sunset-pavilion-walllasia/> ISSN 0719-8884

