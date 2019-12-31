IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov

+ 18

Architect In Charge: Eduardo Cabral

Project Team: Leandro Gushiken, Emílio Bertolini, Clarissa Nandi, Elisa Tsukahara

Engineering: Fernando Pessoa

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. IT’S Informov, an architecture, engineering and design company for the corporate sector, expands its headquarters in São Paulo with a space that complements the other 2 thousand square meters office, inaugurated last year. The differential is the Biophilic design that integrates nature elements to the companies’ environment, aiming to increase the employees’ productivity and well-being.

“We follow the main tendencies in the market and understand that our house must be a showroom with the latest architecture and design concepts”, explains Marcelo Breda, IT’S’ CEO. The company has over 27 years of activity in Brazil. Biophilia goes beyond the inclusion of plants in the office. It’s a new mindset for corporate projects with a focus on the user, in this case, the employees. The biophilic design uses elements like lighting, ventilation, textures, colors, and shapes to compose an environment that promotes interaction and contributes to the team’s comfort.

A study on the theme by Interface, a global commercial flooring company and IT’S provider, revealed that people who work in spaces with nature components register a level 15% higher on their well-being, are 6% more productive and 15% more creative. The use of Biophilia is in agreement with IT’S proposal to deliver more human projects, prioritizing people. “Is necessary to consider the human aspect in each step of the work’s planning and execution, putting people who will actually enjoy the space as main figures”, explains Breda.