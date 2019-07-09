World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. OnArchitecture
  6. 2018
  7. IIjeong House / OnArchitecture

IIjeong House / OnArchitecture

  • 19:00 - 9 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
IIjeong House / OnArchitecture
Save this picture!
IIjeong House / OnArchitecture, © Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

© Yoon Joonhwan © Yoon Joonhwan © Yoon Joonhwan © Yoon Joonhwan + 18

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

Text description provided by the architects. We proposed a new interpretation for the construction of a leased housing for the client’s parents in a city neighboring Ulsan, where there are rows of multi-family houses.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

The site is located near the KTX train station in Eonyang area. It is in the outskirts of Ulsan, where there are still a lot of empty lots due to low popularity even though development started a long time ago. Recently, many new multi-family houses have been constructed around the site.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The surrounding multi-family houses and commercial facilities, like most of our suburban architecture, are built to have a suffocating structure. Because of how our lives have been, the buildings are not much different from those in the city center and do not reflect the suburban nature or have the characteristics of the place. We tried to suggest a new alternative by creating a courtyard with a medial space in the leased housing area of the suburban city.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

For the client's parents who have spent their entire lives farming and cultivating crops, we thought that the leased housing should have elements of a single-family house, even though it is a commercial residential building. We wanted the parents, who live on the second-floor, to have the illusion of living in a ground floor house with a yard.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

The public utilities and guest room for their adult children were placed into a mass by the road, while the parents’ living space was placed on the other side of the road. The external courtyard area was again separated by the corridor that connects the two masses. The courtyards have different characters and act as a device to protect the privacy of the users of the first floor and the surrounding housing tenants. The parents who cultivate crops and make different fermented pastes (soybean paste, fast fermented bean paste, red pepper paste, etc.) need a space that functions like our traditional yard. The connection through the corridor leads to a spatial expansion through the outer terrace protruding to the south road. This protruding terrace also establishes a communicative relationship with the surrounding city.

Save this picture!
Section 03
Section 03

In front of the commercial area on the first floor, a large square with characteristics of an urban plaza was placed. This will be used as a multipurpose space of the commercial building, and will create a new communicative relationship with users who will afford the convenience of a nearby city. The first floor square and the two different courtyards on the second floor form an external connection.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

I hope that this building will inspire changes in the surrounding area by suggesting the new possibility of buildings in the suburbs.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OnArchitecture
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Houses Commercial Architecture South Korea
Cite: "IIjeong House / OnArchitecture" 09 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920536/iijeong-onarchitecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream