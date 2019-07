Ramps have become synonymous with accessibility because they are often designed to enable access for people with impaired mobility, however, in many cases, they also end up becoming the guiding concept for various projects, by introducing a different rhythm to the building. Here, ten different ramps were selected to illustrate the ways in which they address circulations in response to different contexts.

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Mediathek / Laboratory of Architecture #3

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Faculty of Fine Arts University of La Laguna / gpy arquitectos

Save this picture! Cross Section - Pachacamac Site Museum / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Chapel in Lagoa Santa/ João Diniz Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cross Section - Damas 45 Building / dmp arquitectura

Save this picture! Section - House in Estoril / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT

Save this picture! Floor Plan - The Walk Above the Vineyards / Keeo4design