Bardolph Gardens House / Breathe Architecture

Architects Breathe Architecture

Location Glen Iris, Australia

Category Houses

Architect in Charge Jeremy McLeod

Area 401.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Tom Ross

Design Team Adilah Ikram, Madeline Sewall, Fairley Batch, Bettina Robinson

Client Douglas Young

Landscape Tim Nicholas

Consultants Greg Scott Constructions (Builder), Contour (Town Planning), Geoffrey Moyle (quantity surveyor), Webster (Land Surveyor), Melbourne Building Surveyors (Building Surveyor), NBE (Environmental Consultant), Vistek (structual engineer).

Collaborators John Patrick (arborist)

Text description provided by the architects. Taking cues from its surrounding architectural context, Bardolph Gardens consists of two single storey dwellings that provide environmentally sustainable, affordable, and well designed rental housing in Glen Iris. Occupying what was an under-utilised open space at the rear of two existing Californian bungalows, the dwellings are architecturally and formally respectful to the immediate residential context.

Celebrating the prominence of brick materiality in the surrounding context, the recycled brick facade adds value to the streetscape with a simple, contemporary aesthetic. The form and pitch of the roof planes responds to those of its neighbouring houses, homogenising the proposed forms with the neighbourhood character.

Dwellings are entered through either a protected courtyard or landscaped garden. Interiors are generous, light filled, warm and spacious with each room having an outlook to greenery. A considered roof pitch and external steel awnings work to maximise northern solar gain during winter and minimise it during summer. Internally, a vaulted, pitched ceiling adds volume and draws in light and warmth to the living areas.

A pared back, humble and robust material palette consisting of concrete floors, white plasterboard walls, white and timber veneer joinery, recycled timber bench tops and terrazzo tiles, serve a purpose to ensure longevity of the dwellings. In the kitchen and living areas, large north facing glazing opens up to a generous outdoor deck, providing connection to the outdoors.

Embedded throughout the plans, a series of hit-and-miss brick screens create smaller courtyards and draw in air and dappled light to spaces beyond. Bedrooms open out onto lush courtyards whilst bathrooms have visual connection to greenery.

Bardolph Gardens is designed with a priority towards sustainability with each dwelling achieving a minimum of 8 stars. With passive design in mind, the design incorporates plenty of thermal mass, priorities winter solar hear gains, sun shading and cross ventilation. Rainwater is collected and stored on site and plumbed back into toilets and garden taps for re-use.

Dwellings are carefully designed to maximise thermal performance through its building envelope, double glazing and orientation and operate entirely from a zero fossil fuel services system, including a solar PV array and heat pump system that supplies hot water.