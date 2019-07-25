World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Bathroom Elements Designed by Architects: TONO by Foster+Partners

Bathroom Elements Designed by Architects: TONO by Foster+Partners

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Bathroom Elements Designed by Architects: TONO by Foster+Partners
Save this picture!
Bathroom Elements Designed by Architects: TONO by Foster+Partners, Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

Funded by Norman Foster in 1967, Foster+Partners studio develops projects that integrate architecture and engineering with interior and object design. In a special collaboration with Porcelanosa – experts in the fabrication of furniture and accessories made out of stone, ceramic, brass, wood and KRION®–, they have designed a collection of bathrooms in simple and minimalistic ways, highlighting the essence of the materials and the trade of their fabrication.

The collection has been branded as TONO and its objects can be mixed and adapt to diverse typologies, from residential interiors to commercial spaces and offices.

Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group + 32

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

What’s the most efficient volume of water? How can controls be made genuinely intuitive? Aesthetics derive from functionality and the innate properties of the materials used. With sinks incorporating an offset circle motif, each element has been consciously created to be quiet, purposeful and exact, optimizing its performance through rigorous testing, prototyping and human interaction.

Independent Elements: TONO Elements

Sinks

Either installed on countertops or fixed to the wall, the sinks include a click-clack drainage system that hides the area of the plug.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

Bathtubs

The independent bathtubs keep all their pipelines and drainage hidden, plus, they include an area that can be used as a resting area or as a shelf to keep bathroom accessories and utensils.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

Toilets

The toilets are designed to save water and can be installed independently or they can be incorporated into the furniture set.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

Taps

With the stimulation of intuitive manipulation in mind, taps have been designed with a bezel that acts as a visual signal to lift the control lever, along with a textured surface that invites the user to twist its handle.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

Furniture

They have designed a furniture series that integrates all of the aforementioned elements, unifying the collection, and includes a series of mirrors with incorporated lighting. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

 Sets: TONO One

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group
Cortesía de Porcelanosa Group

Check out some more of Foster+Partners work here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Materials
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Materials. "Bathroom Elements Designed by Architects: TONO by Foster+Partners" [Piezas de baño diseñadas por arquitectos: TONO de Foster+Partners] 25 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920515/bathroom-elements-designed-by-architects-tono-by-foster-plus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream