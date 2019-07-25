Bathroom Elements Designed by Architects: TONO by Foster+Partners

Funded by Norman Foster in 1967, Foster+Partners studio develops projects that integrate architecture and engineering with interior and object design. In a special collaboration with Porcelanosa – experts in the fabrication of furniture and accessories made out of stone, ceramic, brass, wood and KRION®–, they have designed a collection of bathrooms in simple and minimalistic ways, highlighting the essence of the materials and the trade of their fabrication.

The collection has been branded as TONO and its objects can be mixed and adapt to diverse typologies, from residential interiors to commercial spaces and offices.

What’s the most efficient volume of water? How can controls be made genuinely intuitive? Aesthetics derive from functionality and the innate properties of the materials used. With sinks incorporating an offset circle motif, each element has been consciously created to be quiet, purposeful and exact, optimizing its performance through rigorous testing, prototyping and human interaction.

Independent Elements: TONO Elements

Sinks

Either installed on countertops or fixed to the wall, the sinks include a click-clack drainage system that hides the area of the plug.

Bathtubs

The independent bathtubs keep all their pipelines and drainage hidden, plus, they include an area that can be used as a resting area or as a shelf to keep bathroom accessories and utensils.

Toilets

The toilets are designed to save water and can be installed independently or they can be incorporated into the furniture set.

Taps

With the stimulation of intuitive manipulation in mind, taps have been designed with a bezel that acts as a visual signal to lift the control lever, along with a textured surface that invites the user to twist its handle.

Furniture

They have designed a furniture series that integrates all of the aforementioned elements, unifying the collection, and includes a series of mirrors with incorporated lighting.

