World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Denmark
  5. COBE
  6. 2017
  7. Red Cross Volunteer House / COBE

Red Cross Volunteer House / COBE

  • 08:00 - 9 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Red Cross Volunteer House / COBE
Save this picture!
Red Cross Volunteer House / COBE, © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST + 19

  • Clients

    Danish Red Cross

  • Engineering

    Søren Jensen

  • Landscape

    COBE

  • Collaborators

    C.C. Bruun Entreprise, The volunteers of Danish Red Cross
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Red Cross Volunteer House is an extension of the national headquarters of Red Cross in Denmark in Copenhagen. The triangular building has a 850-m2 roof that acts as a large public staircase extending from the street level to the second floor of the building. The extension, which has a floorspace of 750 m2, is placed partially below ground and serves as the main entrance to both the headquarters and the volunteer centre. The Red Cross Volunteer House gives 34,000 volunteers a setting for the continuous development of their work in Denmark. The building is designed in cooperation with the volunteers as a celebration of volunteer work and commitment and as a meeting place for the volunteers, the city and anyone wishing to contribute to the work the Red Cross does for marginalized citizens.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The spectacular roof slope and stair simultaneously blend into and reinterpret the unique character of the area, with the adjacent park Fælledparken and the Danish Freemasons’ Hall, as well as the Red Cross headquarters themselves, a yellow-brick building that is the former Copenhagen County hall. The stepped roof was built using the same yellow bricks. It has become a popular meeting place – in summer, volunteers and staff hold meetings here, passers-by stop for a break, and locals use the steps for anything from workouts to coffee appointments.

Save this picture!
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Going inside, one is met by a common arrival area shared by the volunteer centre and the headquarters. To the left, the Volunteer House opens up in the form of an open terraced stand and auditorium with a capacity of more than 100 attendants. This space leads down to a series of conference rooms that can be used for training and meetings, events, presentations, film showings, and many other activities. 

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The stepped roof surface opens up towards the headquarters, which are visible from any position within the Volunteer House. The original building and the new extension are further linked by a green park. The Red Cross Volunteer House also offers a common space for employees and volunteers to meet, thus providing ideal conditions for development and cooperation to flourish.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
COBE
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Denmark
Cite: "Red Cross Volunteer House / COBE" 09 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920514/red-cross-volunteer-house-cobe/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream