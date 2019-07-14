ONZ Repurpose Abandoned Stadium into Urban Park with Cultural Hub

+ 14

Antakya Atatürk Stadium of Hatay, Turkey, was originally built in 1950 but closed recently due to its inability to meet growing demand. In a new public project titled Green Wings, ONZ Architects aim to transform this former urban center into a new park with a cultural hub.

Intended to provide respite from the dense urban fabric surrounding it, Green Wings is formed by 'curling up' the three corners of the triangular site, wrapping and isolating the park from the city. This 'curling' occurs through the slanted green roofs of three different public institutions at each corner: a library, a museum/exhibition space, and a cultural center. Receded from the street, these buildings leave room for smaller urban squares at each corner, connecting pedestrian and bicycle paths at the intersection of the city's circulation axes. The park at once responds to growing demands for an urban hub and constructs an isolated space for visitors to feel alone with nature. The main square at the center of the site additionally provides spaces for open-air activities and enriches urban life.

From maximizing the green surface of the park to implementing passive cooling and natural ventilation through green roofs, central to ONZ's design is a focus on sustainability. Hatay being a province rich in solar energy, solar panels are to be mounted on roofs of the commercial buildings, covering a large part of the energy need.