Morumbi I Apartment / CGA Arquitetos

  • 14:00 - 18 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Morumbi I Apartment / CGA Arquitetos
Morumbi I Apartment / CGA Arquitetos, © Marco Antônio
© Marco Antônio

© Marco Antônio

  • Project Team

    Fernanda Pache, Matheus de Luca

  • Engineering

    Nova União

  • Landscaping

    Cenário Paisagismo

  • Lighting

    Unificato

  • Woodwork

    Armatex
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Marco Antônio
© Marco Antônio

Text description provided by the architects. The initial client’s idea was to limit the work to a few interventions but as we discussed possibilities it became clear that the potential for the space would increase significantly if we were open to a broader renovation. The decisions during the renovation favored integrating rooms and honoring the existing architecture, such as making the transition between kitchen, dining room and the outdoors a fluid experience, which was an idea brought by our sister studio Cenário Paisagismo.

© Marco Antônio
© Marco Antônio

As the couple likes to entertain and receive friends, this integration of the kitchen with the dining room, opened a span of 2.40m so we chose to keep a sliding door that preserved the option of privacy for larger functions. Having a client who is a designer herself provided a great partnership.

© Marco Antônio
© Marco Antônio
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Marco Antônio
© Marco Antônio

The composition and the furniture choices were an integral element of the final result and the product of a pleasant collaboration as we highlighted the concrete structure of the house with a choice of decoration that juxtaposed classic and contemporary pieces. Sometimes the elements of a great space are already present, by involving the client and engaging with the original architecture the creation of a new space is about freeing up space as much as composing new environments.

© Marco Antônio
© Marco Antônio

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
