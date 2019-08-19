World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Brazil
  5. gru.a
  6. 2018
  7. Caracol Bar / gru.a

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Caracol Bar / gru.a

  • 16:00 - 19 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Caracol Bar / gru.a
Save this picture!
Caracol Bar / gru.a, © Dudu Magalhães
© Dudu Magalhães

© Dudu Magalhães © Dudu Magalhães © Dudu Magalhães © Dudu Magalhães + 17

  • Architects

    gru.a

  • Location

    R. Jaguaribe, 76 - Consolação, São Paulo - SP, 01210-010, Brazil

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, Júlia Carreiro, André Cavendish, Isadora Tebaldi, Juliana Sicuro

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Dudu Magalhães
Save this picture!
© Dudu Magalhães
© Dudu Magalhães

Text description provided by the architects. Intervention in an old warehouse located in Vila Buarque (SP) to implement a bar and a restaurant. The project sought to emphasize the qualities of the pre-existing building combining them with new structures designed especially for the place: bar, kitchen, service areas, bleachers and terrace.

Save this picture!
© Dudu Magalhães
© Dudu Magalhães
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Dudu Magalhães
© Dudu Magalhães

In addition to these interventions, we try to keep the original characteristics of the building. The roof was just remodeled; the old ceramics of the walls, kept; as well as the original façade of the building, to which we just added a new recessed window, to create an entrance space from the rain.

Save this picture!
© Dudu Magalhães
© Dudu Magalhães

The 10m long alicante red marble counter incorporates both the preparation of the drinks and the performance of the DJ and gives the identity of the internal space of the bar while organizing the flows between the entrance, the consumption area, and the dance area.

Save this picture!
© Dudu Magalhães
© Dudu Magalhães

The apparent concrete block kitchen isolates the interior acoustically while making the transition with the outer back section of the lot. In the back, the steps organize the toilets and stock and give access to a new raised terrace that opens into the court, creating an exceptional outdoor space under the hose of the neighboring lot.

Save this picture!
© Dudu Magalhães
© Dudu Magalhães

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
gru.a
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Caracol Bar / gru.a" [Caracol Bar / gru.a] 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920504/caracol-bar-gr/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream