Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces 2019 Partner Sites

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced more than 40 citywide partner sites and organizations for the festival’s 2019 edition. Cultural organizations from across the city, such as the Art Institute of Chicago and Navy Pier, will be activated by independent programming in coordination with the Biennial, resulting in “a citywide exploration of architecture, space, the environment, history, and community.”
Ranging from the Art Institute of Chicago to the Danish Art Foundation, and the Graham Foundation to the Chicago Cultural Alliance, the 40 organizations represent many of the city’s leading institutions and organizations, each contributing perspectives that draw out unique stories that are relevant to the 2019 Biennial’s title of “…and other such stories.” The Chicago Cultural Center will serve as the main venue for the Biennial, with the main exhibition space featuring projects from 80 participants from more than 20 countries.
Many of the partners will produce programs that build upon the Biennial’s key inquiries into how architecture can build and shape communities and memories. The Danish Art Foundation with Garfield Park Conservatory and the Chicago Park District will present “Cabbage Patch” by Danish artists Gamborg/Magnussen: a field of 10,000 cabbages and an outdoor kitchen, creating a gathering spot for the city. Meanwhile, the Navy Pier will bring the Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation’s “The Ship of Tolerance” to Chicago, a multidimensional project including a large-scale installation of a ship located at the entrance.
The participation of organizations across the city in the Biennial is always critical to our work, and is especially so with this edition, which is deeply focused on the lived experience of people in the spaces they occupy,” noted the Biennial’s Executive Director Todd Palmer. “We are so excited to see the full city coming alive with programming in conversation with one another, engaging publics from across communities and around the world, exploring the significance of architecture today.
The full list of partner sites and organizations is listed below. For more information, visit the official website here, and be sure to follow our Chicago Architecture Biennial tag to stay up to date on our coverage.
- 6018North
- AIA Chicago
- Alliance Française de Chicago
- American Indian Center Chicago
- Art Institute of Chicago
- Beverly Arts Center
- Bridgeport Art Center
- Carrie Secrist Gallery
- Chicago Architecture Center
- Chicago Cultural Alliance
- Chicago History Museum
- Chicago Public Library
- City of Chicago, Department of Planning and Development
- Co-Prosperity Sphere
- DePaul Art Museum
- DuSable Museum of African American History
- Elmhurst Art Museum
- EXPO CHICAGO
- Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts
- Harris School of Public Policy
- Hyde Park Art Center
- Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture
- Jane Adams Hull House Museum
- Logan Center for the Arts
- McCormick Place
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
- National Public Housing Museum
- Navy Pier, Inc.
- Neubauer Collegium
- The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago
- School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, McHugh Construction, Odico Formwork Robotics and Chicago Athletic Association
- Smart Museum of Art
- Sweet Water Foundation
- Tender House Project at the McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum
- The 606 with the High Line Network
- The Danish Arts Foundation, Garfield Park Conservatory and Chicago Park District
- The Night Gallery
- The Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago School of Architecture
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign School of Architecture
- Volume Gallery
- Wrightwood 659
News via: Chicago Architecture Biennial