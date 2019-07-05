Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces 2019 Partner Sites

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced more than 40 citywide partner sites and organizations for the festival’s 2019 edition. Cultural organizations from across the city, such as the Art Institute of Chicago and Navy Pier, will be activated by independent programming in coordination with the Biennial, resulting in “a citywide exploration of architecture, space, the environment, history, and community.”

Save this picture! Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Photographer: Peter McCullough. Image © MCA Chicago

Ranging from the Art Institute of Chicago to the Danish Art Foundation, and the Graham Foundation to the Chicago Cultural Alliance, the 40 organizations represent many of the city’s leading institutions and organizations, each contributing perspectives that draw out unique stories that are relevant to the 2019 Biennial’s title of “…and other such stories.” The Chicago Cultural Center will serve as the main venue for the Biennial, with the main exhibition space featuring projects from 80 participants from more than 20 countries.

Save this picture! Art Institute of Chicago. Image © Art Institute of Chicago

Many of the partners will produce programs that build upon the Biennial’s key inquiries into how architecture can build and shape communities and memories. The Danish Art Foundation with Garfield Park Conservatory and the Chicago Park District will present “Cabbage Patch” by Danish artists Gamborg/Magnussen: a field of 10,000 cabbages and an outdoor kitchen, creating a gathering spot for the city. Meanwhile, the Navy Pier will bring the Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation’s “The Ship of Tolerance” to Chicago, a multidimensional project including a large-scale installation of a ship located at the entrance.

The participation of organizations across the city in the Biennial is always critical to our work, and is especially so with this edition, which is deeply focused on the lived experience of people in the spaces they occupy,” noted the Biennial’s Executive Director Todd Palmer. “We are so excited to see the full city coming alive with programming in conversation with one another, engaging publics from across communities and around the world, exploring the significance of architecture today.

Save this picture! Art Institute of Chicago. Image © Art Institute of Chicago

The full list of partner sites and organizations is listed below. For more information, visit the official website here, and be sure to follow our Chicago Architecture Biennial tag to stay up to date on our coverage.

6018North

AIA Chicago

Alliance Française de Chicago

American Indian Center Chicago

Art Institute of Chicago

Beverly Arts Center

Bridgeport Art Center

Carrie Secrist Gallery

Chicago Architecture Center

Chicago Cultural Alliance

Chicago History Museum

Chicago Public Library

City of Chicago, Department of Planning and Development

Co-Prosperity Sphere

DePaul Art Museum

DuSable Museum of African American History

Elmhurst Art Museum

EXPO CHICAGO

Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts

Harris School of Public Policy

Hyde Park Art Center

Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture

Jane Adams Hull House Museum

Logan Center for the Arts

McCormick Place

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

National Museum of Mexican Art

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

National Public Housing Museum

Navy Pier, Inc.

Neubauer Collegium

The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago

School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, McHugh Construction, Odico Formwork Robotics and Chicago Athletic Association

Smart Museum of Art

Sweet Water Foundation

Tender House Project at the McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum

The 606 with the High Line Network

The Danish Arts Foundation, Garfield Park Conservatory and Chicago Park District

The Night Gallery

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

University of Chicago

University of Illinois at Chicago School of Architecture

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign School of Architecture

Volume Gallery

Wrightwood 659

News via: Chicago Architecture Biennial