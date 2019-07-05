2019 International Architecture Awards Winners Announced

Over 120 projects have been recognized during the 2019 International Architecture Awards. The oldest, largest global awards in the industry, the awards are organized by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.
This year's winners hail from 41 nations around the world and recognize a variety of categories from airports to private houses. The projects were judged against a range of criteria including design vision, innovation, engagement, accessibility, and sustainability.
Below, we have republished the winners of the 2019 edition. For more information, visit the official website here.
Airports and Transportation Centers
- Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 Expansion / SAMOO Architects & Engineers
- Mactan-Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 / Integrated Design Associates
Bridges and Infrastructure
- Memorial Bridge / Warren and Mahoney Architects
- Edmonton Funicular / DIALOG
- Floating Bridge / Paul Lukez Architecture
- People Mover / Iosa Ghini Associati
Civic and Community Centers
- Maitland Riverlink / CHROFI
- Eystur Town Hall / Henning Larsen
Commercial Buildings
- The Exo Building / Shay Cleary Architects
- Synergy / BVN
- Congregate-Dorm of Vamke’s Building Industrialization Research Center / O-office Architects
Community and Public Centers
- Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence / Amos Goldreich Architecture
- Bunjil Place / fjmt
- Sengkang Riverside Park Large Childcare Center / Freight Architects
- Chieng Yen Community House / 1+1>2 International
Corporate Office Buildings
- Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai Headquarters / Takenaka
- Kumport / KG Mimarlik
- Google Spruce Goose / ZGF Architects
- NICCA Innovation Center / Tetsuo Kobori Architects
- Rivierstaete / MVSA Architects
- PLICO at the Flatiron / Elliott + Associates Architects
- Vieira De Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos
- Uber Advanced Technologies Group R&D Center / Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects
- Puma Energy Latam Headquarters / Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda
- PROFILES / Belzberg Architects
Exhibition
- Pre-Fab Learning Landscape / Louise Braverman Architect
Hospitals/Medical Centers
- Sachi House / NOSIGNER
Libraries
- Heyuan New Library / IAPA
- CRLand Archive Library / Studio Link-Arc
- City Library / Max Dudler
- Green Square Library and Plaza / Studio Hollenstein
Mixed Use Buildings
- Mason Bros / Warren and Mahoney Architects
- Floral Court / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Multi-Family Housing
- Day Street Apartments / Tzannes
- Lune De Sang Pavilion / CHROFI
- 139 Schultz / CPDA Arquitectos
- Lake Garden Co-Housing / AK+ (Archipedia Pte Ltd.)
- Russky Dom Residential Complex / Evgeny Gerasimov and Partners Ltd.
- Areia / AAP Associated Architects Partnership
- Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre
- Cyrela By Pininfarina / Pininfarina
- Diyar Al Salam / 3C Architecture & Engineering Consultants
- Goethestrabe 1 / Gronych + Dollega Architekten
- 23-39 Blue Pool Road / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Museums and Cultural Buildings
- Dangrove / Tzannes
- National Museum of World Writing / SAMOO Architects & Engineers
- Memorial for the Estonian Victims of Communism / Arhitektuuriburoo JVR, Ninja Stuudio, Stuudio Truus
- Lianzhou Museum of Photography / O-office Architects
- Exhibition Center / Sdesign Company
- Battersea Arts Center / Haworth Tompkins
- Austin by Ellsworth Kelly / Overland Partners
- Graubunden Museum of Fine Arts / Barozzi / Veiga
- Shiva Museum / Sanjay Puri Architects
- Astana Arts Center / Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
- The Sir John Monash Centre / COX Architecture Pty Ltd with Williams, Abrahams and Lampras
Parks and Gardens
- Penguin Parade Visitors Center / TERROIR
- Porto Botanical Gardens / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitacao
Pavilions
- The World Expo Museum / East China Architectural Design & Research Institute
- The Future of US Pavilion / SUTD Advanced Architecture Laboratory
- Future Food District / Carlo Ratti Associati
- Bex & Arts Pavilion / Montalba Architects
- In-Between: c + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio
Private Homes
- Waverley / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects
- Tokin Tokin / Hamada Architect Co., Ltd
- Cloister House / Formwerkz Architects
- Magazine Street Residence / Trahan Architects
- House In Riehen / Patrick Reuter Architecture + Studio Lukas Raeber
- Flowing House / June Architects
Religious Buildings
- Luoyuan Anglican Church / INUCE·Dirk U. Moench
- Golden Pagoda Temple / AR43 Architects Pte. Ltd.
- Our Lady of Fátima Chapel / Plano Humano Arquitectos
- The Spiritual Healing House / KACI International
- Hasshoden - Charnel House In Ryusenji Temple / Love Architecture
Restaurants and Resorts
- The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture
- Lumen at Beacon Park / Touloukian Touloukian Inc.
Restoration and Renovation
- Fritz-Henssler-Vocational College / SSP AG
- 100 Harris Street Pyrmont Adaptive Re-Use / SJB
- Crosstown Concourse / Looney Ricks Kiss
- Termalija Family Wellness / ENOTA
- The University of Pennsylvania Management and Technology Department Renovation / Studio Joseph
- Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects
- St. Albans Museum And Art Gallery / John McAslan + Partners
- Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins
- Renovation of Changchun Tractor Factory / East China Architectural Design and Research Institute
- Royal Academy of Music Theatre and New Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects Ltd
- Union Trust Building Repositioning / Elkus Manfredi Architects
- Hacienda Niop Hotel / AS Arquitectura
Retail and Showrooms
- Light Waterfall / Kris Lin International Design
- Miura Show Room / Takenaka Corporation
- Grand Central Shopping Centre / fjmt and Buchan
- Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki / Takenaka
Schools and Universities
- Ecole Communale Jacqueline de Romilly / Stéphane Fernandez Architecte
- Bavilion, Garhshankar / Studio Ardete Pvt. Ltd.
- Primary School Building Vinci / pool Architekte
- TATA Innovation Center at Cornell Tech / WEISS/MANFREDI
- The Heart in Ikast / C.F. Møller Architects
- Learning Resource Center | Suffolk County Community College / ikon.5 architects
- College of Business | University of South Florida / ikon.5 architects
- Hanamaruki Miso-Making Experience / Takenaka Corporation
- Sherman and Joyce Bowie Scott Hall / OFFICE 52 Architecture
- Senzoku Gakuen College of Music White Castle / Takenaka Corporation
- French International School / Henning Larsen
- Aalto University Väre Building / Verstas Architects
- Protestant Academy Frankfurt / Meixner Schlueter Wendt
- Escuela Banciaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
- Sol Plaatje University Student Resource Centre / Designworkshop
Skyscrapers and High Rises
- Federation Tower / Tchoban Voss Architekten, SPEECH + Schweger Architekten
- Lè Architecture, Nangang District / Aedas
- Huamu Lot 10 / Kohn Pedersen Fox Architects
Sports and Recreation
- Shanghai Jiabei Country West Park Visitor Center / East China Architectural Design & Research Institute
Technical and Research
- Urban Production 4.0 / LAVA Laboratory for Visionary Architecture Berlin GmbH
- Technical Center of Blagnac / NBJ Architectes
Transportation
- Bordeaux Belcier: Redevelopment And Extension of Saint-Jean Railway Station / AREP
- Museum Garage / J. MAYER.H und Partner, Architekten mbB, WORKac, Clavel Arquitectos, Nicolas Buffe and K/R
- Gates of Light / Studio Roosegaarde
- Waterview Connection / Warren and Mahoney Architects in association with Boffa Miskell and the Well Connected Alliance
Urban Planning and Landscape Architecture
- Civic Link / SJB + ASPECT Studios
- The Ian Potter Children’s Wild Play Garden / ASPECT Studios
- Koondrook Wharf / TERROIR
- Barangaroo South / ASPECT Studios | OCULUS
- Darling Harbour Transformation / HASSELL
- Urban Design Framework In A Wilderness Context - Architectural Beginnings - The Lighthouse Precinct / Piet Louw and Dave Dewar Architects, Urban Designers and City Planners
- Haliç Shipyards / Tabanlioğlu Architects
- Tyufeleva Roshya (Zilart Park) / !melk landscape architecture & urban design
- Hamamyolu Urban Deck / Yazgan Design Architecture