World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Studio Wet
  6. 2019
  7. Casa Borrero / Studio Wet

Casa Borrero / Studio Wet

  • 14:00 - 4 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Borrero / Studio Wet
Save this picture!
Casa Borrero / Studio Wet, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 24

  • Collaborators

    Anna Marchant, Isabella Duffield, Jane Ching-Yee Ling, Matthew Forbes-Yandi, Anabel Orellana, Rohit Nandha

  • Structure

    Pedro Lobato

  • Installations

    Víctor Silveira

  • Direction of Execution

    Jose Maria Sanchez Garcia

  • Promoter

    Juan Antonio Borrero Calvo

  • Construction Company

    Construcciones En General Borrero Y Redondo SLL
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Alosno is a small village in "Andévalo", a subregion of the Province of Huelva in the southwest of Spain. It is a place known for a special type of Flamenco music called Fandango, world-famous charcuterie Jamón Ibérico, and close proximity to the mines of Tharsis, and thus to its English colonial architecture. In this context, we were commissioned to design a single family house, described as "traditional" by our clients.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

It was to accommodate an extremely compartmentalized plan that included a free-standing garage and the desire to have the home be a single story building on a given 7 x 40-meter plot. This was again a good opportunity to approach these contingencies with a certain level of critical pragmatism, as we often term our approach, beyond the cliches that we all bring to the design table.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

We decide to use that traditional concept as applied to the pure construction of it, using a system of load-bearing brick walls parallels to the façade, a traditional system we do not typically use. This bearing wall system allows us to turn the tide, and to transfer the main façade from the short length to the long side of 40 meters. One single Family House, with a single space in between bearing walls, and covered by a single pitch roof spanning from 6,5 to 7,5 meter along the 40 meters length.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The residential program is displayed along with rooms aligned to the new main façade, whilst the garage occupies the former main façade, at the opposite side of an intermediate courtyard that serves as the main entrance. Although it was necessary to split the garage from the rest of the residence, one of our design goals was to promote a unified perception for the bulk of the house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The same intention moved us to rhythmically shape the outer face with curves, in a way to hold better, aesthetically and statically, the big pitched roof. These curved brickworks are made out of two types of brick, some full rectangular and other canted, in an attempt to improve the perception of a 40 meters long wall, transforming monotony into architectural order. We hope to be successful on this.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Wet
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Casa Borrero / Studio Wet" [Casa Borrero / Studio Wet] 04 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920396/casa-borrero-studio-wet/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream