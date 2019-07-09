World
  Sense Café Beijing / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sense Café Beijing / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

  • 23:00 - 9 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Sense Café Beijing / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang
Sense Café Beijing / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang, Courtesy of RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang
Courtesy of RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

© Shengliang Su © Frontera Lighting Design (Beijing) © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su

  • Interior Design

    Xin Zhao, Xinru Wang, Wei Cai, Zhuliang Ding

  • Graphic Design

    Ogilvy Beijing

  • Lighting Consultant

    Frontera Lighting Design (Beijing)

  • Structure Consultant

    Qiguo Sun

  • Construction Team

    Beijing Jiemei Tiancheng Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.

  • Owner

    Nestlé China
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Cooperated with Nestlé China, RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang has designed Sense Café Beijing, whose brand design is done by Ogilvy Beijing. The project is open in No.27 Neiwubu Street from 27th April to 5th May, which is designed to present a brand-new interpretation of the coffee experience and traditional Chinese courtyard.

Beijing is remolded here. Siheyuan (traditional Chinese courtyard in Beijing) is a spatial metaphor of the city, as urban movements flow through the golden drapes and soft spaces in the courtyard, boundaries are broken here.

The design breaks through a series of boundaries of the ancient city, leading people through the streets of the city and into a series of images interwoven with ancient impressions and Contemporary Perceptions. Just as coffee gives people different levels of sensory experience, through the drinks, visitors can have a constant dialogue with the city.

It is a difficult proposition to integrate a contemporary space attribute into the traditional Chinese courtyard. According to the traditional Chinese courtyard pattern, whether its relationship derived from the structural system, its form, as well as itself as a prototype, what can be extended is actually very limited.

Inside the square courtyards, the image of mobility creates cavities and a series of soft spaces through metal curtains, which can be seen as the boundary relationships of the ancient city. They collide with the original courtyard, inviting people to join the city's conversation with coffee, savoring Beijing's past and future. Coffee can tell historical and cultural stories, so do the cafe.

In this reconstruction, the design team put a very contemporary image and spatial prototype into the courtyard through a "soft approach”. In this way, the design created a kind of overlap with its original courtyard both from virtual and real space. This combination applied a new way of perceiving and experiencing the courtyard space.

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RSAA
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Sense Café Beijing / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang" 09 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920393/sense-cafe-beijing-rsaa-buro-ziyu-zhuang/> ISSN 0719-8884

