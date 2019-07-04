Top 300 Architecture Firms in the USA for 2019

Architectural Record has released the 2019 edition of its annual list of the Top 300 Architecture Firms in the United States. Compiled by the publication’s sister site Engineering News-Record, the list ranks firms based on architectural revenue from services performed in 2018. Gensler remains at the top for the eighth consecutive year. For more insight and comments from the leading firms, see the Architectural Record's announcement.
1. Gensler / Los Angeles
2. Perkins + Will / Chicago
3. Jacobs / Dallas
4. HDR / Omaha
5. AECOM / Los Angeles
6. HOK / St. Louis
7. HKS / Dallas
8. Stantec Inc. / Irvine
9. IBI Group Inc. / Columbus
10. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. / New York
11. Perkins Eastman / New York
12. CallisonRTKL / Highlands Ranch
13. CannonDesign / Grand Island
14. Populous / Kansas City
15. DLR Group / Minneapolis
16. Leo A Daly / Omaha
17. NELSON / Minneapolis
18. Corgan / Dallas
19. ZGF Architects LLP / Portland
20. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates / New York
21. NBBJ / Seattle
22. SmithGroup / Detroit
23. Gresham Smith / Nashville
24. Page Southerland Page Inc. / Washington
25. HGA / Minneapolis
26. LPA Inc. / Irvine
27. HMC Architects / Ontario
28. Ware Malcomb / Irvine
29. NORR / Chicago
30. PBK / Houston
31. EYP / Albany
32. Flad Architects / Madison
33. Elkus Manfredi Architects / Boston
34. KTGY Architecture + Planning / Irvine
35. Cooper Carry / Atlanta
36. STUDIOS Architecture / Washington
37. Huckabee / Fort Worth
38. LS3P / Charleston
39. Architects Orange / Orange
40. Solomon Cordwell Buenz / Chicago
41. PGAL / Houston
42. Cuningham Group Architecture Inc. / Minneapolis
43. Hord Coplan Macht Inc. / Baltimore
44. Humphreys & Partners Architects / Dallas
45. Moseley Architects / Richmond
46. Tvsdesign / Atlanta
47. Robert A.M. Stern Architects / New York
48. RS&H Inc. / Jacksonville
49. Moody Nolan Inc. / Columbus
50. Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates / Northbrook
Read the full list here.