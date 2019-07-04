World
  7. Phoenix House / Sebastian Mariscal Studio

Phoenix House / Sebastian Mariscal Studio

Phoenix House / Sebastian Mariscal Studio
Phoenix House / Sebastian Mariscal Studio, © Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani

  • Collaborators

    Jeff Svitak, Pavlina Ilieva

  • Construction

    RGB Group

  • Structural

    DCI Engineers

  • Landscape

    Rana Creek
© Yoshi Koitani
Text description provided by the architects. The design process started as an emotional path of discovery, where the house starts to exist, as your walk builds the walls and your breathing lets the space contract and expand. Like music, the emotion of the unknown note keeps you intrigued and the contrast of lows, highs and silences, invites the awareness of different human sensations to connect to our own spirit.

© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani
Section B
Section B
© Yoshi Koitani
From the street, the concrete house whispers through a dense veil of wild vegetation, growing from every open space carved out in the house, to invite nature live within. The spaces are organized to sense unique contrasting experiences, by creating independent volumes separated by sublime light at the seams, that with its natural movement caresses the house surfaces.

© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Yoshi Koitani
A house of introspection, setting the elements for light and darkness, mystery and emotion, all orchestrated by the forgotten silence that will let us hear our inner selves once again.

© Yoshi Koitani
© Yoshi Koitani
Section A
Section A
© Yoshi Koitani
