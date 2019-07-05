World
Atelier Cecílio de Sousa / Aires Mateus

  02:00 - 5 July, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Atelier Cecílio de Sousa / Aires Mateus
© Rui Cardoso
  • Collaborators

    Ana Rita Rosa, Teresa M. Marques, Catharina Mark, Olga Sanina, Inês Potes, Luz Jiménez, David Carceller, Inês Gulbenkian, António Sardo

  • Coordination of interior design

    Maria Rebelo Pinto

  • Engineering

    AFA Consult

  • Constructor

    Manuel Mateus Frazão

  • Landscaping

    F|C Arquitectura
© Rui Cardoso
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a restoration. An operation that emphasizes the existent, recovering it and establishing new readings of reality. 

© Rui Cardoso
Section A
© Rui Cardoso
Permanent elements are contemplated, as well as wall-paintings, tiles and the main spatial structures. From these elements, the change is implemented, adding value to them. 

© Rui Cardoso
The new elements follow the history of the building with the autonomy of their time, integrated with a logic of the ‘whole’, established as the sum of all its construction eras.

© Rui Cardoso
Aires Mateus
