Atelier Cecílio de Sousa / Aires Mateus

+ 20

Collaborators Ana Rita Rosa, Teresa M. Marques, Catharina Mark, Olga Sanina, Inês Potes, Luz Jiménez, David Carceller, Inês Gulbenkian, António Sardo

Coordination of interior design Maria Rebelo Pinto

Engineering AFA Consult

Constructor Manuel Mateus Frazão

Landscaping F|C Arquitectura More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a restoration. An operation that emphasizes the existent, recovering it and establishing new readings of reality.

Permanent elements are contemplated, as well as wall-paintings, tiles and the main spatial structures. From these elements, the change is implemented, adding value to them.

The new elements follow the history of the building with the autonomy of their time, integrated with a logic of the ‘whole’, established as the sum of all its construction eras.