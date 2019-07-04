Lights Up Apartment / LCGA Design

+ 52

“Lights up” is a place with sound and art. Music can be divided into 3 processes: producing, performing and listening. We also made the spaces based on the concept: producing-rest area, performing-recording studio, listening-control room.

Recording studio and control room are designed based on “sound wave”. With the acoustics theory, we transferred the sound waves into curves and cubes. The undulating woods are based on precise calculation which is symmetrical in order to reflect the sound.

Rest area is the muse breeding ground. When you walk into the quiet place from the fast-moving city, the comfortable light can calm you down. While listening to the music, you can integrate your life experience into production.

The bar, wine rack and pendant light are individual but we placed them in a staggered design letting the structures extend and lean on each other. The wine bottles float in the wine rack which implies the unlimited combination of music notes.

There’s a light box which connects the recording studio and rest area. The instrument is displayed in the light box which means the connection of the music notes forming to music.