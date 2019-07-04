Residential Tower 28 / Hill West Architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Tower 28 in Long Island City, designed by Hill West Architects and Whitehall Interiors, is one of Queens’ tallest residential towers. The 57-story rental is comprised of two connected segments: the soaring tower on 28th Street housing 451 residential units and a smaller building on 27th Street solely dedicated to amenities, including a pool, a fitness center, spa, sauna and yoga studio. The two segments are connected on the 2nd floor by a covered breezeway and share a versatile roof deck that can be opened in summer months via a Nanawall to the pool in the amenity building.

The tower’s mass is broken into lighter volumes to create a slender volumetric expression. A combination of spandrel glass and fritted glass panels in a variety of different colors and patterns, are layered to create compositions that move up the building in shifting, dynamic movements. The observation deck on the 58th floor of the building features eastern views of the stunning Manhattan skyline.

Both Hill West and Whitehall have been at the helm of the bourgeoning neighborhood’s most influential residential buildings, shaping its glassy aesthetic and setting new precedents for scale and height.