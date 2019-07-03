Step Inside a 360° Virtual Tour of the 2019 Dulwich Pavilion

Save this picture! 2019 Dulwich Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Dulwich Picture Gallery, Pricegore and Yinka Ilori

The 2019 Dulwich Pavilion by Pricegore and Yinka Ilori has opened in London this June. Dubbed the “The Colour Palace”, the project was made for the Dulwich Picture Gallery as a a celebration of color, pattern, and light, drawing from European and African cultural traditions. Now you can step inside the pavilion with a 360° virtual tour by Nikhilesh Haval.

Formed by Dingle Price and Alex Gore, Pricegore is an emerging architecture firm based in close proximity to the Dulwich Picture Gallery. To create The Colour Palace, the firm collaborated with Yinka Ilori, a London-based artist of Nigerian heritage, whose designs feature a blend of Nigerian traditions with contemporary design. The project was chosen from a competitive shortlist of six emerging architecture firms, compiled from 150 entries. Intended as a representation of London’s multiculturalism, the geometric pattern was inspired by the Dutch wax prints from a Lagos market, mirrored in London’s “Little Lagos” district.

The pavilion sits in contrast with the sedate Grade II* listed Dulwich Picture Gallery designed by Sir John Soane, acting as an outdoor welcome and orientated space for visitors to the gallery. Its flexible configuration allows for performances, talks, and events, while a lightweight timber structure mounted on large precast concrete feet offers unobstructed views of the Dulwich Picture Gallery. In turn, the façade is formed by timber louvres, painted in different colors on each side to create a shifting pattern when viewed from different perspectives.

The 2019 Dulwich Pavilion follows on the success of the inaugural pavilion in 2017, “After Image” by IF_DO.

