Museum of London Unveils Expansion into Historic Farringdon Buildings
© Forbes Massie
© Forbes Massie

The Museum of London has unveiled the design for their new West Smithfield home. Designed by Stanton Williams, Asif Khan, and Julian Harrap Architects, the plans showcase the transformation of a campus of beautiful yet dilapidated market buildings into a 24-hour cultural destination. The scheme celebrates the historic buildings of West Smithfield, while creating a unique, memorable visitor experience.

© Asif Khan © Forbes Massie

© Asif Khan
© Asif Khan

The museum will make use of the historic buildings both above and below ground, exhibiting everything from fashion to fatbergs. The plans would also see the museum becoming a world-class center for learning, and fulfill the museum’s ambition to reach every London child. Reflecting its Farringdon surroundings, the museum will increase its nighttime offer, playing a major role in the capital’s nighttime economy.

© Forbes Massie
© Forbes Massie

This spectacular new home for the Museum of London will cement its place as one of our city’s cultural gems and open up the museum at all times of the day. It is a landmark project that will reveal the fascinating history of our city to millions of Londoners and visitors to the capital every year.
-Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

© Asif Khan
© Asif Khan

The Museum of London is allocated a budget of £332million for the new addition, responding to detailed studies of the existing historic structures dating back to the 19th century. The aim is to submit a planning application by the end of 2019, with a projected opening of 2024.

© Asif Khan
© Asif Khan

News via: Museum of London

