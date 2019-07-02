World
Pedro and Juana Launch their 'Hórama Rama' at MoMA PS1

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

"Hórama Rama" by Pedro & Juana (Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo & Mecky Reuss) has been inaugurated as part of The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s 20th annual Young Architects Program. This year’s architectural installation is an immersive junglescape set within a large-scale cyclorama that sits atop MoMA PS1’s courtyard walls. Selected from among five finalists, Hórama Rama will be on view through the summer, serving as a temporary built environment for MoMA PS1’s pioneering outdoor music series Warm Up.

© Kris Graves © Rafael Gamo

© Kris Graves
© Kris Graves

Hórama Rama is a large-scale cyclorama featuring a panoramic image of the jungle on scaffolding that protrudes above the courtyard of MoMA PS1 and catapults visitors into a wild, foreign territory. The nearly 40-foot-tall, 90-foot-wide structure hovers over the courtyard space, reframing the horizon and positioning visitors in an urban jungle.

© Kris Graves
© Kris Graves

The presence of this large circular structure reconfigures the courtyard into an immersive environment that visitors can move in and out of, contrasting with the cityscape immediately adjacent to the Museum. Amplifying the experience are hammocks crafted in the south of Mexico along with a functioning waterfall. The exterior of the structure features protruding wood “bristles” that create a dynamic sense of movement

© Kris Graves
© Kris Graves

For 20 years, the Young Architects Program at The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 has offered emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design and present innovative projects, challenging each year’s winners to develop creative designs for a temporary and sustainable outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water. The architects must also work within environmentally sensitive guidelines.

© Kris Graves
© Kris Graves

Previous winners include Jenny Sabin Studio for their light catching installation, "Lumen."(2017), Escobedo Soliz Studio's Weaving the Courtyard (2016), Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation’s COSMO (2015), The Living / David Benjamin's Hy-Fi (2014), CODA / Caroline O'Donnell’s Party Wall (2013), HWKN’s Wendy (2012), Interboro Parners' Holding Pattern (2011), SO-IL's Pole Dance(2010), MOS' Afterparty (2009) and Work AC’s Public Farm 1 (2008).

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project Leaders: Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo, Mecky Reuss Team 
Pedro & Juana: Adriana Carlos, Vani Monjaraz, Roel Schierbeek, Shaina Saporta ARUP 
Hammocks: Entre Nudos 
Waterfall Consultant: Jenna Didier and ARUP 
Lighting Consultants: ARUP 
Model: Julia DiPietro, Yuki Nakayama

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Pedro and Juana Launch their 'Hórama Rama' at MoMA PS1" 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920229/pedro-and-juana-launch-their-horama-rama-at-moma-ps1/> ISSN 0719-8884

