House in Chicureo II / Cristián Izquierdo

  02:00 - 11 July, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
House in Chicureo II / Cristián Izquierdo
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe

Architects : Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann
Location : Condor Sur, Chicureo, Colina, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Design Team : Cristián Izquierdo y Francisco Saul
Construction : Tecton
Cálculo Estructural : Osvaldo Peñaloza
Area : 205.0 m2
Project Year : 2018
Photographs : Roland Halbe
Manufacturers : Arauco

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

This house is located in a suburb near Santiago, in a plot at the back of an existing house, with a flat floor, abundant views of the sky and large peppers on its edges. The project is conceived as a large central area fragmented into similar interior and exterior spaces, that symmetrically opens to the outside in 3 dimensions, and is enclosed by 3 sets of rooms in its 3 edges.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
First Level Plan
First Level Plan

The construction consists of a base composed of 3 equal rectangles arranged rotated 120° around a central equilateral triangle. Above it, 3 smaller equivalent rectangular rooms (living, dining and family room) are placed rotated connected to a triangular central hall on one corner and open to the outside on 3 sides. The triangular hall in the middle gives access to 3 equal terraces (entrance, outdoor living, and outdoor barbecue) arranged on the backs of the common rooms, and connected with them through doors. 

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

All the edges between these spaces are made of glass, blurring the differences between exterior and interior in a visually continuous space. Each wing is thus shaped by a pair of interior and exterior rooms arranged under a gabled ceiling, forming a concave unitary space discontinuous from the others, qualified by a central high window that grants a changing light.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The ridge of each ceiling coincides with the lead of the doors that take to the 3 intimate areas of the house, located symmetrically at the ends. Bounded by exposed concrete walls arranged as "brackets" in plan facing the exterior, one houses the master bedroom, the other the children's bedrooms and the other the services, under a flat ceiling of lesser height that coincides with the height of the lintels of the center.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The structure of the roof and pillars is made of laminated pinewood without exposed metal joints. Its continuous modulation at 62-cm. denotes the regime of equalities that governs the project. The triangular fit of this modulation in the three central vertices releases a set of 3 triangular voids on the terraces, which frame the trees and the abundant sky in the distance. The exterior is thus understood from the tripartite order that governs the project.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Sections A, B and C
Sections A, B and C
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Cite: "House in Chicureo II / Cristián Izquierdo" [Casa en Chicureo II / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann] 11 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

