World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections

Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections
Us adtopic travel banner
Save this picture!
Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections, © Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections + 31

Train stations are usually complex programs since they must not only solve the departure and arrival of trains but also respond to the circulation its users, provide certain services and be a connecting space between the transport systems of a city. Architects from different parts of the world have developed different solutions to this program. Below you can find 10 examples of train stations, their floor plans and sections.

Haramain High Speed Rail / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

King’s Cross Station / John McAslan + Partners

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Napoli Afragola Station / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Zürich Main Station / Dürig AG

Save this picture!
© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Gare TGV de Montpellier, Montpellier Railway Station / Marc Mimram

Save this picture!
© Hisao Suzuki
© Hisao Suzuki
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

HangZhou East Railway Station / CSADI

Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Graz Main Station Redevelopment / Zechner & Zechner

Save this picture!
© pierer.net
© pierer.net
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Birmingham New Street Station / AZPML

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Porta Susa TGV Station / Silvio d’Ascia Architecture

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Arnhem Central Transfer Terminal / UNStudio

Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections" [Estación de Trenes: ejemplos en planta y sección] 03 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920173/train-station-examples-of-floor-plans-and-sections/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream