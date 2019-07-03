Train Station: Examples of Floor Plans and Sections

Train stations are usually complex programs since they must not only solve the departure and arrival of trains but also respond to the circulation its users, provide certain services and be a connecting space between the transport systems of a city. Architects from different parts of the world have developed different solutions to this program. Below you can find 10 examples of train stations, their floor plans and sections.
- 07:00 - 3 July, 2019
- by María Francisca González
- Translated by Emma Johansson
