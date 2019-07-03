House in Belas Clube de Campo / GGLL atelier

-
Architects
LocationBelas Clube de Campo, Portugal
Category
AuthorsGabriela Gonçalves, Leonel Lopes
Area600.0 m2
Project Year2018
CollaboratorsMiguel Malaquias, Camila Lutas, Gary Barber, Alexandre Gonçalves, Alejandro Bocanegra
StructuralFisprojota Lda, Jorge Moreira
ConstructorConformas, Eng Alberto Mendes
Total Area1800,00 m2
Text description provided by the architects. The house finds itself in a closed condominium in the periphery of Lisbon, sitting in a small slope facing south. A set of white volumes balance each other, drawing and hierarchizing the interior spaces, they create voids that relate to the exterior.
The layout is clear: at the ground level, the volumes create space between them allowing the visual and spatial continuity between the public spaces and the outside garden, creating visual transparencies. Upstairs the volumes generate their own rooms, closing the visual contact between the street and the garden, but generating privacy to bedrooms and the intimate balconies over the southern landscape and golf course.
To the south, a patio pierces the garden and allows to light enter the playroom. Taking advantage of this overlap of volumes, in the center of the house, the stairs, the living room, and the office were designed to emphasize the transparency between the two floors.