Remains of Genoa's Morandi Bridge Demolished

The remaining structure of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge has been demolished. The motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday 14th August, when one of the bridge’s structural components, comprising of pre-stressed concrete stays and trestles, collapsed onto a railway line and warehouse 150 feet (45 meters) below. 43 people were killed in the incident.

As reported by the BBC, thousands of people were evacuated ahead of the explosions, which saw the destruction of 4,500 tonnes of concrete and steel. Explosives were attached to the legs of the towers, as well as other parts of the bridge, collapsing the structure in eight seconds.

In the aftermath of the 2018 collapse, attention turned to the bridge’s maintenance record, concerns of its integrity stretching back decades, and how the collapse sits within the broader context of aging Italian infrastructure. Last December, Renzo Piano unveiled his design for a replacement bridge, which he donated to the city having been deeply affected by the tragedy. Genoa’s mayor announced that Piano will lead a 200-million-euro ($230 million) project for the bridge’s replacement, inspired by Genoa’s historic maritime prominence. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.