Kitzbühel House / John Pawson

+ 14

Architects John Pawson

Location Kitzbühel, Austria

Category Houses

Lead Architects Stefan Dold, Eleni Koryzi

Design Team Nora Szüts, Justine Bell, Max Gleeson, Tom Whittaker

Area 2700.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Oliver Jaist

Text description provided by the architects. The design is driven by the goal of creating a contemporary family home in a consistent modern idiom that also draws on recognisable historical precedents. The idea of breaking the programme into a cluster of smaller buildings developed early, as a way of allowing the required mass to sit as modestly as possible on the site.

The architecture thus takes the form of a trio of barn-like structures set on a plinth, the volumes shifted relative to one another, to reinforce the fragmentation of the composition.

Echoing the three mountains that form their backdrop, the three peaked roof profiles produce a distinctive silhouette that is refined and modern, but also clearly related to nearby vernacular structures.