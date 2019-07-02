World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. United States
  5. Salmela Architect
  6. 2019
  7. Tre Søstre Housing / Salmela Architect

Tre Søstre Housing / Salmela Architect

  • 03:00 - 2 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tre Søstre Housing / Salmela Architect
Save this picture!
Tre Søstre Housing / Salmela Architect, © Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

© Corey Gaffer © Corey Gaffer © Corey Gaffer © Corey Gaffer + 30

  • Clients

    Todd Miller and Susan Miller

  • Engineering

    MBJ

  • Landscape

    Travis Van Liere Studio

  • Collaborators

    Taiga
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

Text description provided by the architects. Tre Søstre is located in the village of Grand Marais, Minnesota. The setting is defined by the rugged shore of Lake Superior to the east, a steep hillside sloping up to a prominent ridge line, with a vast boreal forest stretching north to the arctic. The area was first inhabited by the Ojibwa, with French fur traders and Scandinavian fishermen settling the area in the early 20th century. Today the town remains a remote village with an economy based largely on outdoor recreation and tourism enabled by the proximity to Lake Superior and nearly 4 million acre Superior National Forest.

Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

Twenty years ago, the clients purchased the property after completing a five year sailing journey from Duluth to Honduras and back. The property was in a state of disrepair with three severely damaged structures with collapsed roofs. The husband and wife restored the buildings for short-term rentals. They built a fourth structure using traditional timber frame construction as a live-work space for themselves which they call the “boathouse.”

Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

The site is located a half block from the shore and within a few blocks of an acclaimed folk school. The surrounding neighborhood is a mix of low-rise commercial, single-family residential, and short-term rental. The clients purchased an adjacent vacant lot and hired the architects to design three new units with the goals of prioritizing views and making a bold architectural statement while remaining sensitive to the scale of the neighborhood context. 

Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The three units are located up-slope from the existing structures. Each unit has a modest 16’x 22’footprint with several cantilevered volumes and exterior decks that increase the usable floor area on the upper levels. This strategy was inspired by the “stabbur”—traditional Scandinavian farm buildings used for storing grain. The small footprints minimize disruption to the site, allowing for more productive uses of the landscape such as stormwater infiltration which is critical given the proximity to the lake and the slope of the hill.

Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

A sod-roofed storage building and carport also contribute. The carport is built into the slope to maintain views for the neighbors to the north. A series of dry-laid retaining walls and poured concrete steps create a terracing effect across the site that define a dynamic sequence of patios, softscapes, and pathways. Spatial configurations and proximities were carefully considered to provide areas of protected privacy and open gathering within a relatively dense cluster. Lower level bedrooms—each with a private patio or deck—lead to an open living space above with 10ft ceilings and unobstructed views to the lake.

Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

The name is Danish for “Three Sisters,”an homage to the client’s Danish father. In addition to describing the familial grouping of structures stepping up the hill, it also references a tight grouping of three rogue waves, a phenomenon unique to Lake Superior. It perfectly captured the client’s bold aspirations for the project while grounding it squarely within its place.

Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Salmela Architect
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing United States
Cite: "Tre Søstre Housing / Salmela Architect" 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920108/tre-sostre-housing-salmela-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream