U House / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos

Structural Engineering Mauricio Ahumada

Construction Salvador Errazuriz

Text description provided by the architects. House U, is a commission for a house inhabited by 2 people, so its program is small, but it required an important flexivilidad since it must be prepared to receive all family in some ocations, for which opted for a 1-level scheme which is divided into 2 areas, the first a private one that consists of sleeping, master, dressing room and bathroom and the second a public area where the living, dining and kitchen are located. Its height of 3 meters of floor to sky provilegia the cubic meters to the square meters to achieve amplitude in all its enclosures.

The Project is located facing north locating all the enclosures with that orientation which allows a good lighting and energy saving, in addition to zenital lighting via lucarnas that complement the above, achieving a space with the required comfort

The spaces of the house turn to the garden and refuse to the street, generating a circulation that unites both situations which is discovering the different spaces that are generated between both instances so contrasting what makes it more interesting to go through it.

For the house was decided the use of the least amount of materials possible to privilege its spatiality, so that concrete seen in the walls, Italian porcelain in the floors and cedar doors were chosen to agree with each other and achieve simplicity in this decision, a latticework in steel and a wooden door native to the ebanisat Cristian Donoso are the two ecultorical elements that add to the above.