World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Extension
  4. Mexico
  5. Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Residential Extension MF Pavilion / Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Residential Extension MF Pavilion / Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects

  • 12:00 - 3 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residential Extension MF Pavilion / Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects
Save this picture!
Residential Extension MF Pavilion / Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects, © Idea Cúbica
© Idea Cúbica

© Idea Cúbica © Idea Cúbica © Idea Cúbica © Idea Cúbica + 36

  • Design Team

    Arch. Guillermo Tirado González, Arch. Andrés Laurent Tirado, Arch. Daniela Carrillo Gutiérrez, Arch. Roberto Galván García, BID. Marisol Maciel Santos

  • Engineering

    Paralelo

  • Landscaping

    Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Documentación Arquitectónica
© Documentación Arquitectónica

Text description provided by the architects. The MF Pavilion is an independent programmatic extension to an existing single-family home, subtly and strategically incorporated to achieve a new productive and complementary coexistence without jeopardizing the hierarchy of the house. The pavilion’s design arises from the projection of a series of lines towards the intervention site; both in the same geometry of the site as well as of the existing house, making the foundation footprint become a direct consequence of the readings of the immediate setting.

Save this picture!
© Idea Cúbica
© Idea Cúbica
Save this picture!
© Idea Cúbica
© Idea Cúbica

The pavilion houses a bar, a dining room, a TV room, and a billiard room, topped off with an open terrace with a grill and an amphitheater, which also serves as stairway access towards the main backyard, due to the fact that the main structure is mostly embedded. To comply with the house’s current foundation levels, as well as its vegetation, which is one of the project’s main features; we designed a green roof deck to create even more green areas.

Save this picture!
© Idea Cúbica
© Idea Cúbica
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Idea Cúbica
© Idea Cúbica

The challenge was to create a timeless design, sober on the outside, which can be appreciated by its lines and flat surfaces shaping the surrounding space. Likewise, this is portrayed in its materiality; the exterior is composed of exposed concrete, while the inside merges dramatic expression with sober-contemporary trends.

Save this picture!
© Documentación Arquitectónica
© Documentación Arquitectónica

Each one of these guidelines contributes to the pavilion’s tectonic definition.
Aspect 1: Minimum intervention. The client’s first request was minimal impact on the property’s existing green areas.
Aspect 2: Independence. The new construction must operate completely independent from the house. Hence, the construction of a PAVILION, since it involves building a new structure rather than an extension.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Aspect 3: Unity. The client clearly instructed that the height of the pavilion should not surpass the dining room’s parapet, which would otherwise block the view of the majestic Sierra Madre Mountain. This factor determines the maximum intervention height. Therefore, to comply with such height specifications, the pavilion shall function as a semi-basement.
Aspect 4: Relation with Nature. Nature plays a very important role in the pavilion’s design since from the beginning the client expressed its desire to protect and preserve an oak tree located right in the center of the selected area.

Save this picture!
© Idea Cúbica
© Idea Cúbica
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Idea Cúbica
© Idea Cúbica

Aspect 5: Acknowledgement. The existing contemporary house has defined lines and vertices. To this effect, the pavilion’s tectonics together with its sight elevation, distinguishes it from the existing construction, establishing recognition through formal and material differentiation between the two architectures.
Aspect 6: Materiality. The pavilion, perceived as a precious stone, was always envisioned under the condition of using natural and pure materials.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Extension Buildings Residential Mexico
Cite: "Residential Extension MF Pavilion / Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects" [Extensión residencial pabellón MF / Guillermo Tirado Gzz - Architects] 03 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920031/residential-extension-mf-pavilion-guillermo-tirado-gzz-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream