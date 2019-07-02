World
  7. “Concrete meets Corten” Residential and Office Building / Architekturbüro Leinhäupl + Neuber

“Concrete meets Corten” Residential and Office Building / Architekturbüro Leinhäupl + Neuber

  • 12:00 - 2 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
“Concrete meets Corten” Residential and Office Building / Architekturbüro Leinhäupl + Neuber
“Concrete meets Corten” Residential and Office Building / Architekturbüro Leinhäupl + Neuber, © GABRICAL Architecture photography
© GABRICAL Architecture photography

© GABRICAL Architecture photography
Text description provided by the architects. ALN built a new 3-story reinforced concrete building clad with corten steel. A monolithic cubature was created on the narrow and difficult building ground with 70% slope inclination.

© GABRICAL Architecture photography
Site Plan
Site Plan
© GABRICAL Architecture photography
Clear forms, use of recyclable and regional building materials, no composite materials and minimization of energy consumption were the guiding principles of the building concept.

© GABRICAL Architecture photography
The basic construction, including the flat saddle roof, consists of reinforced and fair-faced concrete. Ceilings and roof have a concrete core activation. Slope water from the mountain is used for heating and cooling.

© GABRICAL Architecture photography
Section
Section
© GABRICAL Architecture photography
Project location

About this office
Architekturbüro Leinhäupl + Neuber
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Offices Office buildings Buildings Residential Germany
Cite: "“Concrete meets Corten” Residential and Office Building / Architekturbüro Leinhäupl + Neuber" 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920026/concrete-meets-corten-residential-and-office-building-architekturburo-leinhaupl-plus-neuber/> ISSN 0719-8884

